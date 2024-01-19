Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream Blog Points Out Benefits Of Adding Nfts To More Traditional Customer/Fan Rewards Programs

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream, the revolutionary retail trading app for stocks and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex and MERJ Exchange Limited, recently discussed how digital collectibles can drive engagement and foot traffic, while also leading to increased sales. The Upstream blog pointed out that in a rapidly evolving digital landscape, the process of rewarding customer loyalty has the potential to undergo a remarkable evolution, thanks to the emergence of non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”), which allow brands to redefine the way they engage with their audience. The blog outlined several key benefits of adding digital collectibles to fan or customer engagement strategies. Those benefits include generating digital brand ambassadors, driving traffic digitally to drive traffic physically and generating more conversions with time-sensitive rewards.“NFTs were often associated with the world of art and collectibles, but their influence has transcended boundaries, reshaping the very notion of incentives and rewards,” stated the Upstream blog.“In an era defined by immersive digital experiences, brands stand at the cusp of a transformative journey - one that involves harnessing the unique capabilities of NFTs to elevate engagement, loyalty, and brand resonance to unprecedented heights. . . . Imagine harnessing this digital momentum to not only drive online interactions but also translate them into tangible footfall at your physical locations. This innovative strategy involves leveraging the power of Upstream's geofenced NFTs - a unique intersection of cutting-edge technology and customer rewards. Geofenced NFTs on Upstream enable you to create location-specific digital incentives that are triggered when customers enter defined geographic areas. This means that as customers step into a particular store or area, they have access to exclusive NFT rewards that are directly tied to that location. These rewards can range from limited-time offers and discounts to virtual collectibles that commemorate their visit.”

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange Market, is a fully regulated global stock exchange. Powered by Horizon Fintex's proprietary matching-engine technology, the exchange enables investors to trade shares in dual-listed companies, NFTs, shares in IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. and international equities, and celebrity ventures directly from the app. For more information about the company, visit

