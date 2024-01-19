LSEG Considering Blockchain For Setting Up Digital Ecosystem

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) is currently exploring the

utilization of blockchain technology

to establish a comprehensive digital marketplace ecosystem aimed at facilitating the raising and transfer of capital across a diverse range of asset categories. Murray Roos, head of capital markets at LSEG,

shared

with the Financial Times that the exchange has dedicated approximately a year to investigating the potential of establishing a blockchain-powered trading platform.

Roos emphasized that LSEG's focus lies not in constructing anything related to cryptocurrency assets but rather in harnessing blockchain technology to enhance the efficiency associated with the procurement, sale and custody of traditional assets. He further emphasized that LSEG exercised patience, ensuring that...

Read More>>

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

...

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN