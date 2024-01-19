Cryptonewsbreaks - Breaking Conventions: BREATHE! Convention Unites Tech, Education, And Community At UNLV

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) BREATHE! Convention, a prominent event in the tech world, is making waves with its groundbreaking educational initiative. This initiative aims to bring together students, educators, and industry professionals, including those from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (“UNLV”), to delve into emerging technologies and trends.
Breaking away from the traditional convention mold, BREATHE! Convention focuses on education, experience, and entertainment. The show floor features various stages and tracks, covering vital topics such as the Web3 Marketplace, Fashion & Art, Sports & Entertainment, and Crypto Education. It emphasizes the importance of Web3 adoption and encourages learning, networking, and forging lasting career opportunities and business relationships.
BREATHE! Convention extends its reach to students in the Las Vegas area, offering educational seminars on AI, Blockchain, Web3, and career-building opportunities. Benjamin Morse, an educator from UNLV, is actively involved in sharing his expertise in the emerging tech landscape, highlighting the event's incredible value for students.
The event's community-driven ethos is evident in its growing list of media collaborators and participants. Diverse organizations are joining this transformative journey, enriching the convention and expanding its global impact.
BREATHE! Convention is pushing the boundaries of conventional tech events, offering a unique platform for education, collaboration, and connection. To explore the transformative experiences, inspiring speakers, and innovative features it offers, visit
