Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream Blog Defines Spinoff Share Distributions, Walks Shareholders Through Participation Process

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market, a globally accessible trading app for securities and NFTs. Powered by blockchain technology, has announced a spinoff share distribution, and a recent Upstream blog discusses how investors can leverage that to their advantage. The blog noted that Upstream features the future of transparent, instant, peer-to -peer trading and is actively accepting dual listing applications from issuers around the world looking for access to a global, digital-first investor base that can trade Upstream securities with credit/debit card, PayPal, and USD along with USDC digital currency. The recent blog explains that a spinoff is when a parent company creates a new company then distributes shares in that subsidiary or business division to current shareholders.

Shareholders wanting to participate in the spinoff can download Upstream from either the Google or Apple app store, then sign up. They must complete KYC identity verification before the established distribution date, then after they have received brokerage statements confirming their shareholding by the record date, they can request their share distribution and verify their shareholding. That request can be made on the Upstream app.“Once the parent company has completed their regulatory approvals in their primary market or jurisdiction, the parent company will set a record date where all parent company shareholders as of that set record date (i.e., shares purchased and held two days or more prior to the record date) will be entitled to receive an equal proportion of shares in the spinoff company,” states the blog.“Upstream is thrilled to support spinoff share distributions for our forward-thinking issuers.”

To view the full blog, visit



About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange Market, is a fully regulated global stock exchange. Powered by Horizon Fintex's proprietary matching-engine technology, the exchange enables investors to trade shares in dual-listed companies, NFTs, shares in IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. and international equities, and celebrity ventures directly from the app. For more information about the company, visit

.

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

...

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN