Blockchain Association Heeds Legislators' Call For Input On Cryptocurrency Tax Guidelines

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Blockchain Association, a crypto advocacy organization based in the United States, has put forth
recommendations for lawmakers
to contemplate regarding potential legislation concerning the taxation of digital assets. In a
letter
dated Sept. 8, 2023, and addressed to U.S. Senators Mike Crapo and Ron Wyden, the Blockchain Association voiced its support for the Keep Innovation in America Act, a bill aimed at
altering the reporting obligations
imposed on specific individuals engaged in cryptocurrency transactions.
According to the association, any legislative proposals introduced in the halls of Congress should establish a balance in the tax treatment of cryptocurrency and traditional assets. Furthermore, it should elucidate the prerequisites for disclosing income generated through activities such as staking and...
