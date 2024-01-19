I Won't Act Again And I Don't Fear Criticism: Shams

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Shams is a talented and educated Kuwaiti artist who does not care about the opinions of others. She is sometimes daring and controversial in her political and religious views. She is outspoken and honest, which may upset some people, but she always stands out from the crowd. She recently made a comeback to the art and music scene with her new song,“Ana Aiza Bahr”, which she launched from Egypt. Daily News Egypt sat down with Shams to learn more about her recent and future works.

What is the message behind your new song,“Ana Aiza Bahr”?

The song is about the need of women in the Arab world to take a break from their daily responsibilities and enjoy some time by the sea. It is also a personal song for me because I love the sea and I spent a month on the north coast of Egypt. I think women need more rest than men because they are more sensitive.

Why did you wait for three years before releasing the song?

The song was ready three years ago, but I did not feel connected to it at that time. I felt that it did not reflect my mood, so I kept it aside. But when I felt the urge to escape and stay by the sea, I decided to release the song immediately.

How do you measure the success of a song? Is it by the number of views?

No, not at all. You can pay money to buy views, but that does not mean anything. The real success of a song is when people relate to it and sing along with it in the streets. I don't care about the numbers, even if I sing the song for myself only.

Why did you stop singing Egyptian songs for a while?

I had some commitments that kept me away from Egypt, but now I am living in Egypt and I have a new album in the Egyptian dialect, as well as many concerts here. I love Egypt, and I want to present authentic Egyptian works, so I have to blend in with the Egyptians and market my works here.

What can you tell us about your new album?

The album has 14 songs in the Egyptian dialect. I experimented with different musical styles and worked with various poets, composers, and arrangers. I hope the audience will enjoy it. I have a passion for the Egyptian dialect, and I grew up listening to songs in the Egyptian dialect since childhood. I used to listen to Fayrouz in the morning and Umm Kulthum in the evening. The Egyptian people have always supported and welcomed Arab artists in Egypt and helped them achieve success.

Would you consider singing with a mahraganat singer?

I have nothing against mahraganat songs, and I might collaborate with a mahraganat singer in the future because these songs have catchy music, but only if they do not contain any vulgar words. I am totally against censoring anything.

Why do you think mahraganat songs are popular despite the criticism they face?

Because people are stressed and sad, as there is a lot of pressure on them, and they need something that makes them happy and relieves their stress. That's why they prefer to listen to popular artist who brings joy and happiness to them instead of listening to love songs full of sorrow.

What is your opinion on using artificial intelligence in singing?

I prefer everything alive and has a soul. AI can be a tool for music production, but not for the whole performance or song. Singing is an art that requires emotion and expression, and AI cannot replace that.

You have expressed your desire to portray the late singer Warda in a film. Is that true?

Warda is the most beautiful artist, I adore her and I feel that she is very similar to me. I would love to present her life story as a work of art because she was a pioneer, a talent, and a unique personality.

What about your first acting experience with director Khaled Youssef in the series“Sero El Batea”?

It was a fun experience, but also a very challenging one. Director Khaled Youssef is my friend and he wrote the role for me. So I did not have to struggle to play the character, because it was natural and close to me. I felt like I was being myself, not just acting. He convinced me and pressured me to join the series“Sero El Batea”, and my role was prominent and important, but I asked him to appear only as a guest of honor due to lack of time.

Why did you say you would never repeat the acting experience?

Because acting is really hard and demanding. It requires waking up early, putting on a lot of makeup, and enduring a lot of hassle and fatigue. I cannot handle all that.

Do you get offended when people call you controversial for your opinions?

No, I don't get offended, but I get surprised because my opinions are normal and natural to me, and I don't see any controversy in them. They are my personal views that come from within me, and I don't say them to create a buzz or cause problems. I just express myself and I don't care what people say about me. The problem is that people are used to hypocrites and fakes, and I have been influenced by Western societies where my views are normal.

Why do you talk about religion and politics?

I don't talk about them randomly, but I talk about them based on my knowledge and expertise. I have studied all religions, psychology, politics, and medicine. So I have an informed opinion on these topics, and I don't talk about things that I don't know. I feel that I have a duty to share the truth with the public, otherwise, God will hold me accountable for hiding it. But the problem in the Arab world is that they limit women to certain roles and tell them to stay in the kitchen. People's opinions don't bother me, the real problem is losing yourself if you care too much about what others think. There are more important things in life, like helping the poor and the sick who suffer every day. And I am never afraid of criticism.