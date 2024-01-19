Xsaiyan (SAIX), The First X-Social Game In BRC-20, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list the XSaiyan (SAIX) in the Innovation zone. For all CoinW users, the SAIX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on 18th January 2024, at 11:00 (UTC). To celebrate the initial listing of SAIX, the SAIX bounty program with 10,000 USDT rewards is launching.







What is XSaiyan(SAIX) ?

XSaiyan ( $SAIX ) is the first X-Social Game in BRC-20 set in the DragonBall–X universe, where users can engage in a unique interacting and gaming experience while earning a stable and long-term income. Drawing inspiration from the legendary Saiyan Warriors, the game boasts a unique Dual-Chain model.

This revolutionary approach enables users to flexibly transfer crypto assets and interact seamlessly between the Bitcoin (BRC) Chain and the Arbitrum (ARB) Chain. It's not just a game; it's an immersive fusion of adventure, technology advancements, social interaction and sustainable financial gains within the dynamic XSaiyan ecosystem.

XSaiyan is a groundbreaking game extension on Twitter where you can step into the world of Dragon Ball Z. Inspired by the legendary 'Goku and friends', XSaiyan combines blockchain technology with the excitement of training and battling, offering players a unique and rewarding experience.

What Makes SAIX Stand Out?

Bitcoin Chain is the first and leading inscription platform, yet lacks an X-Social Gaming hub for the community. With BRC-20 token standard, XSaiyan is crafted with the following benefits:

– Decentralization: XSaiyan ensures complete decentralization, placing power and decision-making in the hands of the community.

– Fair Play: With half of $SAIX freely minted on Unisat, the Dev-User relationship is equal in token minting process.

– Seamless Bridging: The Dual-Chain model facilitates effortless bridging of minted tokens to ARB, enhancing the gaming experience with dynamic possibilities.

– Early Profit Opportunities: Early participants reap the rewards with profit opportunities through token trading.

– NFT Game-fi Focus: XSaiyan propels the NFT Game-fi movement, redefining the gaming landscape through innovation and creativity.

– Ideal for Long-Term Projects: XSaiyan's minting process extends until the last tokens are minted, establishing it as an enduring solution for XSaiyan, as a long-term project.

$10,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, the SAIX bounty program will be up for grabs from January 18th, 2024, at 11:00 to January 24th, 2024, at 15:59 (UTC).

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles.

About SAIX

