Meteorology Department Warns Of Strong Wind, High Sea

Weather inshore until 6pm on Friday will be moderate in temperature daytime with scattered clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will see scattered clouds at times, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 8 to 18 knot, gusting to 25 knot at times. Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 14 to 24 knot, gusting to 28 knot at times.

Visibility inshore and offshore will be 04 to 09 kilometers.

Sea state inshore will be 3 to 5 feet. Offshore, it will be 4 to 8 feet, rising to 9 feet at times.

