Qatari Plane Transports Wounded Palestinians For Treatment In Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Qatar Armed Forces aircraft touched down in Al Arish City, the Arab Republic of Egypt, with nine tonnes of relief and medical supplies from Qatar Charity onboard, to be delivered to the Gaza Strip.

This takes the total number of planes sent to 64 with a total 1,967 tonnes of aid. The aid is part of the State of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people, and its full support for them amid their current difficult humanitarian conditions. Meanwhile, a Qatari plane left Al Arish airport, carrying an eighth batch of wounded Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in co-ordination with Egypt, France, and Italy to be treated in Doha, as part of His Highness the Amir's initiative to treat 1,500 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. (QNA)

