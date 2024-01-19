Amir Patronises Police College Graduation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani patronised the graduation ceremony of the sixth batch of candidate students of the Police College, affiliated with the Police Academy, in Al Sailiya yesterday.

The graduation ceremony was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and a number of Sheikhs and ministers.

The ceremony was also attended by Minister of Interior of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al-Busaidi, Minister of Interior of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Mazin Abdellah Hilal al-Farrayeh, Minister of Interior of the sisterly State of Palestine Ziad Mahmoud Hab al-Reeh, Minister of Interior and Municipalities of the sisterly Republic of Lebanon Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Minister of Interior of the sisterly Republic of Yemen Ibrahim Ali Ahmed Haidan, Minister of Interior of the sisterly Republic of Tunisia Kamal Feki, and Minister of Interior of the friendly Republic of Rwanda Gasana Alfred, in addition to senior security and military leaders from a number of sisterly and friendly countries.

It was also attended by heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the state, senior officers of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Interior, the Amiri Guard, the State Security Service, Lekhwiya Force, and senior security leaders, as well as guests of the ceremony.

The national anthem was played at the beginning of the ceremony. Then the commander of the graduates' queue came forward requesting His Highness the Amir to inspect the queue of the 107 graduates from Qatar, the State of Palestine, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Iraq, and the Republic of Tunisia.

After reciting verses from the Holy Quran and the march of the graduates' queue and the military parade, His Highness the Amir honoured the outstanding graduates. After that, the flag was handed over from the sixth batch to the seventh batch, the appointment order was read out, the parade's queue left, and the queue of the Police College friends from school student“Officers of Tomorrow” entered.

At the end of the ceremony, officers of the sixth batch took the oath and recited the college anthem.

Earlier, His Highness the Amir inaugurated the Police Academy building.

