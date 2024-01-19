Katara's Asian Cup Festivities Continue

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The festivities at Katara-Cultural Village, related to the ongoing AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 continue, with significant public turnout to enjoy events that blend entertainment, art, culture, and heritage from the nations participating in the tournament. The Katara Publishing House library received a large audience at its headquarters in Building 39 as it has been since the start of the festivities. The showcase includes 15 other Qatari publishing houses, and the best-sellers during the first week of events are heritage books and Arabic novels.

