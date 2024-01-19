Police College Distinguished In Academic, Training Programmes: Minister Of State For Interior Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Interior Affairs H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal Al Thani sees the graduation of the sixth batch of students at the Police College as a continuation of the college's distinguished contribution in qualifying human cadres in accordance with the requirements of contemporary security work.

On the occasion of the graduation ceremony of the sixth batch of candidate students at the Police College, His Excellency said in remarks that they are happy with the graduation of this group of people from the country who are candidates for the sixth batch at the Police College, which in turn continues to provide excellence at all levels by following the best academic and training methods and programmes at the international level of police colleges.

Sheikh Abdulaziz said that the graduates of the Police College are distinguished by their high academic and physical qualifications that enable them to work in various security fields as a result of carefully developed educational and training programmes and plans that are implemented by distinguished cadres. He also pointed to the keenness of the Ministry of Interior and its great interest in the human element and qualifying it in accordance with the requirements of contemporary security work.

Minister of State for Interior Affairs highlighted in his remarks that current security work faces many challenges in light of the development of crime and its variety that requires upgrading rehabilitation and training programmes which the Police Academy is adopting in its various colleges and institutes.