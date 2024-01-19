Police College's New Batch Additional Source Of Homeland Security: Moi Undersecretary

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior (MoI) Abdullah bin Khalaf bin Hattab Al Kaabi said that the 6th batch of Police College candidates represents an additional source of national security, which embodies the vision of the MoI and its mission to achieve security stability and performance excellence by developing the skills and capabilities of the human element.

In his remarks marking the graduation ceremony of the 6th batch of candidate students of the Police College in Al Sailiya yesterday, His Excellency said that today they witnessed the graduation ceremony of the 6th batch of distinguished police cadres, who will bear responsibility for the security and stability of beloved Qatar, and of all who live on its land. He added that everyone is aware of the excellence that the Police College has achieved in graduating academically qualified and well-trained officers who support the MoI and participate with their colleagues in the tasks of maintaining security, carrying out security duties, and achieving the goals that the MoI aspires to.

The Undersecretary noted the comprehensiveness of the Police College programmes that combine police and legal sciences with sports and physical training to graduate personnel capable of working in the various MoI departments.