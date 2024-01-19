Industrial Production Index Drops 1.5% In Nov 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Industrial Production index (IPI) in November 2023 reached 91.7 points decreased by 1.5% compared to the previous month (October 2023), and decreased by 5.8%, when compared to the corresponding month in 2022.

Released by the Planning and Statistics Authority, the IPI is a short-term quantitative index that measures the growth of various industrial sectors in economy. The relative weight of main economic sectors under this indicator include, Mining (82.46%), Manufacturing (15.85%), Electricity (1.16%), Water (0.53%).

Data released by the Planning and Statistics Authority yesterday showed that the index of Mining sector remained flat compared to the previous month (October 2023), due to stability in the quantities of“crude oil petroleum and natural gas”, while“Other mining and quarrying” increased by 1.9%.

When compared to the corresponding month of the previous year (November 2022), the IPI of Mining decreased by 5.7% due to the decrease in the quantities of“crude oil petroleum and natural gas” with the same percentage, and“Other mining and quarrying” decreased by 7.6%.

The index of the Manufacturing sector showed a decrease by 5.2 % in November 2023 compared to the previous month (October 2023). The groups showed a decrease include:“Manufacture of basic metals” by 9.0%, followed by“Manufacture of beverages” by 7.1%,“Printing and reproduction of recorded media” by 5.7%,“Manufacture of refined petroleum products” by 5.6%,“Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products” by 5.2%,“Manufacture of rubber and plastics products” by 2.6%, and“Manufacture of food products” by 2.5%. However, an increase was recorded in“Manufacture of Cement and other non-metallic mineral products” by 0.3%.

On the other hand, in terms of annual change, comparing to November 2022, a decrease of 3.5% was recorded, due to the decrease in“Manufacture of rubber and plastics products” by 9.5%, Printing and reproduction of recorded media by 9.1%,“Manufacture of food products” by 8.8%,“Manufacture of basic metals” by 5.0%,“Manufacture of beverages” by 4.3%,“Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products” by 3.9%, and“Manufacture of refined petroleum products” by 2.4%. However, an increase recorded in“Manufacture of Cement & other non-metallic mineral products” by 2.4%.

In the Electricity, Gas and Supply sector, a decrease of 30.5% was noticed in the production of“Electricity” between November 2023 and the previous month (October 2023). Compared with the corresponding month (November 2022), a decrease of 27.6% was recorded.

In Water Supply sector a decrease of 8.3% was noticed in the production of 'Water between November 2023 and the previous month (October 2023). Compared with the corresponding month (November 2022), a decrease of 9.8% was recorded.