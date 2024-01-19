LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Bombardment In Gaza Continues Amid Telecomms Blackout

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A widespread telecommunications blackout prevails in Gaza, says the UN's humanitarian agency (OCHA), as it hampers its ability to accurately report the humanitarian situation on the ground.

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus also recently stated several cases of Hepatitis A and jaundice have been detected in Gaza, warning that this could spread further due to the inhumane living conditions in the besieged enclave.

The latest round of Israeli attacks throughout the Gaza Strip has killed more than 40 people. Reports also indicate that an Israeli airstrike has killed at least 12 in an apartment block near al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

The death toll in Gaza since October 7 stands to at least 24,620 and wounded more than 61,800 Palestinians. Calls for peace and ceasefire continue as more protests and demonstrations proceed to take place around the globe.

Watch this page for more live updates:

[11am Doha Time] Hepatitis A, jaundice detected in Gaza, warns WHO chief

Test kits have detected 24 cases of Hepatitis A among Gaza's population, says the WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus who added that he was also aware of several thousand cases of jaundice in the besieged enclave.

Hepatitis A, an inflammation of the liver, can occasionally cause severe disease.

“The inhumane living conditions – barely any clean water, clean toilets and possibility to keep the surroundings clean – will enable Hepatitis A to spread further and highlight how explosively dangerous the environment is for the spread of disease,” he wrote on X.



A woman dries a baby in a towel after giving it a bath, inside a tent at a camp for displaced Palestinians in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on January 18, 2024. Photo by AFP

[8:30am Doha Time] Israeli 'massacres' carried out under communications blackout: Ministry

Under the cover of a near-total communications blackout in the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces have carried out 15“massacres” that killed 172 people and injured 326 others in a 24-hour period, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said.

In a post on social media, the ministry asks how much more Palestinian“blood and lives” must be lost before countries“recognise the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire”.

“Are they waiting for the displacement of millions of Palestinians to understand Netanyahu's true goals for the war?” the ministry asks.

Gaza is entering its seventh day of a communications blackout on Friday, which has hampered aid agencies from accurately reporting the humanitarian situation on the ground.



Palestinians mourn over bodies of victims of Israeli bombardment on January 18, 2024, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo by AFP

[8am Doha Time] Gaza telecommunications blackout rolls on past sixth day: UN

Gaza has experienced its sixth day of a widespread telecommunications blackout, the UN's humanitarian agency (OCHA) reports in its latest daily update.

The telecommunications blackout has restricted the UN body's ability to accurately report the humanitarian situation on the ground, limiting new information in its latest report, it added.

The UN reports that, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health, between the afternoons of January 17 and 18, 172 Palestinians were killed, and another 326 people were injured.

OCHA also noted that the availability of water for drinking and domestic use in Gaza is shrinking each day, with only one of the three Israeli water supply lines functional.

OCHA also said that in the first two weeks of January, only seven of 29 planned humanitarian missions delivering life-saving aid to areas in northern Gaza were completed, with Israeli authorities denying humanitarian access 76 percent of the time.