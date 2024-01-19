Qatar, Rwanda To Enhance Cooperation In Security Field

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, met Minister of Interior of Rwanda H E Alfred Gasana yesterday.

The meeting took place at the National Command Center on the occasion of latter's visit to the country to attend the graduation ceremony of the sixth batch of officer candidates of the Police College. During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral cooperation in security fields and discussed ways to support and develop them.

Following the meeting, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the security field was signed to enhance cooperative relations and serve mutual interests in relevant areas between the two countries.

On behalf of the Qatari side, Director of Public Security H E Major General Abdullah Mohammed Al Suwaidi signed, while on the Rwandan side, Inspector General of Rwanda National Police H E Commissioner General Felix Namuhoranye signed the MoU.

After the meeting, the Minister of Interior of Rwanda and his accompanying delegation visited the Security Command Center for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

They were briefed on the centre's operations, security plans, and the coordination and communication mechanisms among various security, military, and civilian entities to ensure the safety and security of all participants in the continental tournament.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Interior met Minister of Interior of Oman H E Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi, Minister of Interior of Jordan H E Mazin Abdellah Al Farrayeh, Minister of Interior of Palestine H E Ziad Hab Mahmoud Al Reeh, Minister of Interior of Yemen H E Ibrahim Ali Ahmed Haidan, Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities of Lebanon H E Judge Bassam Mawlawi, and Minister of Interior of Rwanda H E Gasana Alfred on Wednesday.

The meetings came on the occasion of the ministers' visit to Doha to attend the graduation of the sixth batch of candidate students of the Ministry of Interior's Police College.

During these meetings, the Interior Minister discussed with the visiting ministers topics of common interest and security cooperation between these countries and Qatar and ways to support and develop them.

Following the meetings, a number of the ministers visited the security command centre of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, where they were briefed on the progress of work, the security plans, and the mechanisms of coordination and communication among the various security, military and civil authorities aimed at achieving the security and safety of all participants in the tournament.