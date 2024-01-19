Military College Holds Ceremony To Award Certificates

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ahmed Bin Mohammed Military College honoured its 19th batch graduates at a certificate-distribution ceremony. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah patronised the ceremony, which was attended by Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces H E Staff Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit. The four-year course, which was attended by candidates from Qatar and fraternal and friendly countries, included courses on military science, parachute jump, thunderbolt and diving. It also included majors of management, law, accounting, information systems and computer sciences, international relations, logistics and supply chain and Russian language.