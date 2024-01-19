Parents' Working Hours Cut For Education Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB) announced yesterday the reduction of the working hours for parents working in government agencies, or those they authorise to attend the celebration of the International Day of Education that will be held in schools between January 21 and 25.

This is to support parents' role within their families and to further enhance coordination between the family and the school.

The parents or whoever they delegate from government agencies have the right to submit a request for permission through the Mawared portal for three hours during the day of the event, and only once during the week of the events, and then return to the workplace, noting that it is not possible to combine benefiting from this decision with reducing working hours for other reasons, such as breastfeeding, work permits, and medical excuses.

Shift jobs, public service, and entities where work requires the employees' presence at work are excluded from this decision.