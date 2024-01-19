63 Cadets Graduate From Maritime Academy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Under the auspices of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah and in the presence of Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces H E Staff Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit, the Mohammed Bin Ghanem Al Ghanem Maritime Academy held a graduation ceremony for its 2nd batch of cadets. The 2nd batch comprised 63 cadets from Qatar as well as fraternal and friendly countries, who completed their four-year study in the Academy, which covered various military and maritime sciences.

At the end of the ceremony, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces handed over the certificates to the candidates in the presence of a number of senior officers.