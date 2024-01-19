Chennai Traffic Advisory In Place Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit For Khelo India Youth Games. Check Routes Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Chennai has imposed traffic restrictions ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city for the 'Khelo India Youth Games' inaugural event at Nehru Outdoor Stadium on Friday. The Chennai Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory to maintain the movement of vehicles.

From INS Adyar to Nehru Indoor Stadium and Nehru Outdoor Stadium to Raj Bhavan, there will be alterations in vehicular traffic on the roads surrounding the event venues from 3 pm to 8 pm, the advisory read.

The traffic police said mild congestion will be witnessed on the surrounding roads including EVR Salai, and from Dasaprakash to Chennai Medical College Junction. The vehicular movement will be slow on Anna Salai, SV Patel Road, and GST Road. Hence, the City Traffic Police advised motorists to plan their journey accordingly.

As per the traffic advisory, no commercial vehicles will be allowed from Anna Arch to Muthusamy Point in both directions. The commercial vehicles will be diverted at Anna Arch towards Anna Nagar, New Avadi Road to reach their destination.“All commercial vehicles coming from North Chennai towards Parry's corner will be diverted from NRT New Bridge towards Stanley roundabout, Mint junction, Moolakothalam junction, Basin bridge top, Vyasarpadi. To reach the EVR Salai exit, drivers coming from Hunters Road will be detoured via Hunters Road, EVK Sampath Road, and Nair Point,” the traffic guide read.

Preparations are complete for the inauguration of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various dignitaries, including Chief Minister M K Stalin, in attendance.A total of 5,500 athletes will participate in 26 competitive sports from January 19-31, as announced by the state government. The event aims to replicate the success of the 44th Chennai Chess Olympiad organized in 2022 Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the games, with Governor R N Ravi and the Chief Minister in attendance.

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik, along Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udayanidhi Stalin, are also set to participate in the event across various disciplines such as football, kabaddi, volleyball, Judo, weightlifting, squash, archery, boxing, badminton, table tennis, cycling, gymnastics, swimming, tennis, shooting, yoga, wrestling, and more will take place in Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, and Madurai.

