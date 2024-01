India-Maldives Row: This Restaurant Offers Free 'Chole Bhature' To Customers With Cancelled Maldives Trips

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As the divide between India and Maldives grows wider, a restaurant in Uttar Pradesh's Noida has found a bizarre way of showing solidarity for the country to media reports, Mr. Bhatura – a restaurant chain in Noida and Ghaziabad has promised to offer a free plate of 'Chole Bhature' if its restaurant customers show proof of cancelled tickets to the Maldives: EAM holds 'frank conversation' with Zameer on troops withdrawal\"Through this, we want to promote tourism in Lakshadweep. We started this scheme on Saturday and the response has been very good. In the NCR region itself, 10 people have availed of the scheme and they have appreciated it. We now plan to extend the scheme till the end of January,\" Vijay Mishra, owner of the restaurant, was quoted as saying by India Today Indian troop withdrawal talks, what significance 15 March holds for Muizzu?Tensions between India and the Maldives hit rock bottom after Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu's three ministers wrote derogatory comments against Indians and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the X platform earlier this month this, the Maldivian leader suspended the ministers but netizens in India started #BoycottMaldives campaign in which several celebrities also participated to show their solidarity is considered close to China and he has asked India to remove its military from the island nation by 15 March this year Maldives already on move to reduce its dependence on India?In December last year, President Muizzu claimed that, after dialogue with the Indian government, an agreement was reached to withdraw Indian military personnel, on 14 January, India and Maldives held a core group meeting in which both sides deliberated on finding a \"mutually workable solution\" to ensure the \"continued operation\" of Indian aviation platforms sets 15 March deadline for India to pull out its troopsNotably, the removal of Indian troops in the Maldives was the main campaign of Muizzu's party. Currently, there are around 70 Indian troops, along with Dornier 228 maritime patrol aircraft and two HAL Dhruv helicopters, stationed in the Maldives row: Why does Maldives want Indian troops out | ExplainerOn Friday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Maldivian counterpart Moosa Zameer and the two ministers exchanged views on the ongoing high-level discussions on the withdrawal of Indian military personnel.

