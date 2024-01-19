OTT Releases This Week: From Salaar To Indian Police Force, Kübra Movies, Web Series To Watch Over The Weekend

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including Salaar, Indian Police Force and Extra Ordinary Man are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Let's have a look.A Shop for KillersPlot: A young man, orphaned and raised by his uncle who owned a mall, confronts a new reality following his uncle's unexpected passing: Action/DramaCast: Kim Hye-jun, Lee Dong-wook, Ji-Bin ParkPlatform: Disney+ HotstarRelease Date: January 17KübraPlot: Gökhan starts getting messages from Kübra, a user on a social network. She gives him information and cautions, leading him to choose between good and evil: ThrillerCast: Çagatay Ulusoy, Aslihan Malbora, Ahsen ErogluPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: January 18Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 StoryPlot: In 2009, Ross Brawn led a small and underfunded team to victory in the world's most elite car racing championship: DocumentaryCast: Ross Brawn, Jenson Button, Keanu ReevesPlatform: Disney+ HotstarRelease Date: January 19Cristóbal BalenciagaPlot: In 1937, designer Cristóbal Balenciaga, known for dressing Spain's elite, launched his first high fashion collection in Paris after working successfully in Madrid and San Sebastián: BiopicCast: Alberto San Juan, Belén Cuesta, Gemma WhelanPlatform: Disney+ HotstarRelease Date: January 19Sixty MinutesPlot: A mixed martial arts fighter skips an important match to be at his daughter's birthday party in Berlin, hoping this will help him retain custody of her: ActionCast: Emilio Sakraya, Dennis Mojen, Marie MouroumPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: January 19Indian Police ForcePlot: Delhi police officer Kabir Malik fights the terrorist Zarar: Action/ThrillerCast: Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Anand Oberoi: Amazon Prime VideoRelease Date: January 19Extra Ordinary ManPlot: Abhi, who loves acting from a young age, becomes a junior artist. His life gets complex when he falls for Likitha, a company executive: Action/ComedyCast: Nithin, Rohini, Sree LeelaPlatform: Disney+ HotstarRelease Date: January 19The BequeathedPlot: A woman receives a cemetery from a deceased uncle and becomes involved in murders and secrets: ThrillerCast: Kim Hyun-joo, Park Hee-soon, Ryu Kyung-sooPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: January 19Hazbin HotelPlot: Lucifer's daughter sets up a hotel to help demons reform and reduce Hell's overcrowding without violence: Animation/ComedyCast: Vivienne Medrano, Elsie Lovelock, Michael KovachPlatform: Amazon Prime VideoRelease Date: January 19Salaar: Part 1 – CeasefirePlot: Lee In becomes king but contends with power struggles; baduk player Kang Hee Soo tries to seduce him but gets seduced instead: Action/ThrillerCast: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Meenakshi ChaudharyPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: January 20Captivating the KingPlot: Lee In becomes king but contends with power struggles; baduk player Kang Hee Soo tries to seduce him but gets seduced instead: K-DramaCast: Jo Jung-suk, Shin Se-kyung, Lee Shin-youngPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: January 21
