Republic Day 2024: Delhi Implements Airspace Restrictions, Security Checks From Today. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ahead of Republic Day on January 26th, heightened security measures will lead to airspace restrictions in the national capital for a total of 11 days this month, encompassing both Republic Day preparations and celebrations per officials, the airspace curbs are scheduled from January 19 to 25, along with additional restrictions on January 26 and 29, from January 19 to 25, non-scheduled flights of both scheduled airlines and chartered flights are prohibited from landing or taking off between 10 am and 1.15 pm, scheduled flights will remain unaffected during this period. Furthermore, as outlined in the notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), these restrictions will be enforced from 6 am to 9 pm between January 26 and 29 Read: Republic Day 2024: Security measures enhanced at Delhi Metro stations ahead of celebrationsOn January 26, Republic Day, no flights will be allowed to take off or land from 0600 hours to 2100 hours.42“There will be no impact of NOTAM on IAF, BSF, Indian Army aviation helicopter operations as well as state-owned aircraft/helicopters that are flying with the Governor/Chief Minister of a state,” the officials added, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will heighten security checks for passengers at Metro stations, starting Friday and continuing until January 27, as announced by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in a statement on Thursday.“This might result in long queues at some Metro stations, especially during peak hours during this period,” the statement added Read: Republic Day 2024: DU to offer missed exam opportunity for parade participants“Therefore, passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and allow for some additional time for their commute during these days. Passengers are requested to cooperate with the security personnel during security checks,” it further stated January 26, 2024, India will commemorate its 75th Republic Day, marking the historic moment when the country completed its transition to becoming an independent republic with the enactment of the Constitution. The chief guest for this significant occasion will be French President Emmanuel Macron. This will be the sixth instance where a French leader has been chosen as the chief guest for Republic Day celebrations.(With inputs from agencies)

MENAFN19012024007365015876ID1107741893