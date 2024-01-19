Annapoorni Controversy: Nayanthara Issues Apology Statement, 'Never Intended To Hurt Sentiments, Jai Shri Ram'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A few days after it was claimed the movie 'Annapoorni' offended Hindu sentiments, the lead actress of the film Nayanthara apologized. The 'Jawan' actress responded to the uproar that erupted after the movie's Netflix premiere with a statement posted on her Instagram account late on Thursday night. Nayanthara declared that neither she nor her group intended to offend anyone. Her remarks follow reports that the movie was taken down from Netflix and that an FIR had been filed against it.

'Annapoorni' controversy

As Annapoorni, Nayanthara portrayed the title character which is about a woman who wants to become a famous chef in India but comes from a traditional Brahmin household. She must overcome a few obstacles, though. Among them is her traditional family's beliefs. There are other scenes throughout the film that depict her struggle. She was pushed to consume meat by a classmate, who was one of them. The classmate tries to talk her into eating by bringing up Lord Ram and saying that he ate meat too and it's not bad.

The FIR

Ramesh Solanki, a former Shiv Sena leader, has lodged a police complaint against the movie, claiming it has offended "sentiments of the Hindu community." Solanki said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the movie was accused of being "anti-Hindu." Eventually, the movie was taken down from Netflix.