Vadodara Boat Accident: Case Registered Against 18 People In Gujarat; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the aftermath of the Vadodara boat capsize incident that claimed the lives of 12 students and 2 teachers, legal action has been initiated against 18 individuals connected to the tragedy. The Harni Police Station in Vadodara City announced the registration of a case against Messrs Kotia Project, citing negligence and recklessness related to the boat accident at Harni Lake.

This incident unfolded during a picnic when students and teachers from New Sunrise School in Vadodara boarded a boat managed by Messrs Kotia Project. The operators allegedly permitted an overcapacity of passengers without ensuring the boat's proper condition or providing safety gear, leading to a severe accident. The Harni Police has invoked relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, charging the accused with causing harm and endangering human lives.

Andhra Pradesh prepares to unveil world's tallest Ambedkar statue today; check details

As part of their plea for justice, the Harni Police encouraged individuals with video or photographic evidence of the incident to come forward. This call aims to gather comprehensive evidence to aid ongoing investigations and bring justice to the affected families.

Leela Patil, DCP Vadodara said, "A boat carrying children capsized in Harni Motnath Lake. 14 people have died in this incident. A case has been registered. The post-mortem of the bodies is underway."

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi highlighted the severity of the incident, confirming the deaths of 12 school children and two teachers. To ensure justice, the Chief Minister has ordered a robust inquiry, invoking IPC sections 304, 308, and 114 against the accused. Two individuals have been apprehended, and a magisterial inquiry has been assigned to Vadodara District Collector.

Republic Day 2024: CISF ramps up security checks in Delhi Metro stations from today; check details

Describing the tragedy as an act of murder due to negligence, Ami Rawat, LoP & Congress leader, Vadodara Municipal Corporation, called for a comprehensive investigation led by a sitting judge. Rawat emphasized the absence of life jackets or lifeguards on the boat, demanding criminal proceedings against those found responsible.