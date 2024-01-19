PM Modi To Inaugurate Boeing India Engineering And Technology Center In Bengaluru Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at Kalaburagi Airport from Delhi at 9.35 a.m. on Friday.

Subsequently, he will take a helicopter to participate in a programme in Solapur, Maharashtra, before returning to Bengaluru by special flight at 1 p.m. Upon his arrival at Kempegowda International Airport at 2.10 pm, Prime Minister Modi will proceed to Bhattaramaranahalli in Devanahalli taluk for the inauguration of BIETC. The Boeing Sukanya program, aimed at fostering women's participation in aviation, will also be launched during this event. The 'Boeing Sukanya' programme holds strategic importance in promoting gender diversity in the aviation sector.

Also Read:

First Look: Ram Lalla's idol installed at Ram Mandir sanctum sanctorum

By encouraging women to actively participate in the field, the programme aims to break gender barriers and create equal opportunities in a traditionally male-dominated industry. This initiative aligns with the broader vision of empowering women and fostering inclusivity in various professional domains. The Prime Minister's visit is not just confined to the inauguration of BIETC and the Boeing Sukanya program.





