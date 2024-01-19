Annual Stunt Awards: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan', 'Pathaan' To Complete With 'Mission Impossible', 'John Wick 4'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shah Rukh Khan had a blockbuster in 2023 as his films 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and 'Dunki' shattered multiple records while also setting some new ones. Following a protracted hiatus, the celebrity returned with a bang, dominating the box office after a four-year break. Despite having topped multiple charts, the movies are now expected to receive international acclaim. The Vulture Annual Stunt Awards presented by New York Magazine have nominated SRK's 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan' for their action and the movies will go up against blockbusters like Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning' and Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick 4' among others.

The list of films nominated for the Annual Stunt Awards



The complete list of nominations for the second Annual Stunt Awards has been released, and it includes 'The Equalizer 3', 'Extraction 2', 'John Wick: Chapter 4', 'Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One', SRK's 'Jawan', for Best Stunt in an Action Film. In addition, the Atlee movie is nominated for Best Vehicular Stunt, where it will face up against movies like 'Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One', 'Fast X', 'Ferrari', and 'John Wick: Chapter 4'.

Also read:

Annapoorni controversy: Nayanthara issues apology statement, 'never intended to hurt sentiments, Jai Shri Ram'

'Pathaan' nominated for Best Aerial Stunt

However, the film 'Pathaan', starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has also been nominated for Best Aerial Stunt. The movie will go up against 'Godzilla Minus One', 'Kandahar', 'Extraction 2', and 'Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One', among other nominees.

Lastly, the two SRK movies are up for an honor called Best Overall Action Film, which goes to the movie with the best overall stunt work. Guy Ritchie's 'The Covenant', Joel Kinnaman's 'Silent Night', Keanu Reaves' 'John Wick: Chapter 4', Tom Cruise's Mission: 'Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One', and Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction 2' are among the other nominees in this category.