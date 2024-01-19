Indian Police Force LEAKED: Sidharth, Vivek, Shilpa's film out online

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian Police Force, the next police procedural web series developed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, made its much-anticipated OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 19.



The action-thriller web series stars numerous notable actors, including Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Following its internet streaming launch, the series has received a positive reception from Hindi audiences. The series is also available in other major South Indian languages.

The Indian Police Force web series follows Kabir Malik, a Delhi police officer who goes on a quest to stop the deadly terrorist Zarar.

What sacrifices did Kabir have to make to pursue Zarar and ensure the safety of the nation? is portrayed in a gripping script.

Within a few hours of its release on the Amazon Prime Video digital streaming platform, the Indian Police Force series fell victim to the pirate website mafia.



The full season of this Indian Police Force series has been pirated by illicit websites, allowing viewers to watch and download it.

The web series was written by Rohit Shetty, Sandeep Saket, Anusha Nandakumar, Ayush Trivedi, Vidhi Ghodgaonkar, and Sanchit Bedre.

Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash helmed this action thriller. Lijo George-DJ Chetas created the full soundtrack and songs.