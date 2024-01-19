Expelled TMC Leader Mahua Moitra Vacates Delhi Bungalow Days After Eviction Notice

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra on Friday (January 19) complied with the eviction notice issued by the Directorate of Estates (DoE) and vacated her government-allotted Delhi bungalow. Expelled as a Lok Sabha MP in December last year, Moitra faced legal proceedings and, despite her plea in the Delhi High Court, was directed to adhere to the eviction notice.

On Friday, Mahua Moitra's representative confirmed that she had completely vacated the bungalow by 10 am, with her lawyers formally handing over possession to the Directorate of Estates. The eviction notice had been served earlier in the week.

Despite seeking relief from the Delhi High Court on Thursday, Moitra did not receive a stay on the eviction notice. Justice Girish Kathpalia noted the absence of specific rules addressing the eviction of MPs from government accommodations after their term ceases.

Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha resulted from an ethics panel's findings of "unethical conduct," specifically for allegedly accepting gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani and sharing her Parliament website user ID and password with him.

The panel's inquiry originated from a complaint by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, accusing Moitra of targeting the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her Lok Sabha questions at the behest of Darshan Hiranandani, in exchange for gifts.

