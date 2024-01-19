Darshan At Temporary Ram Temple To Be Stopped At 7Pm Today Ahead Of Pran Pratishtha

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ayodhya's Ram temple will be closed to devotees starting today, Friday, as preparations for the upcoming Pran Pratishtha program are underway. Darshan will not be available at the temporary Ram temple after 7 pm today. Devotees will have the opportunity to witness Lord Ram Lala from the morning of January 23.

The grand and divine Ram temple will open its doors to Ram devotees on January 23, coinciding with the heightened security measures around the temple premises. In light of the security arrangements for the consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22, parcel services on trains passing through Ayodhya will be temporarily suspended from January 20 to January 31.

Ban on Parcel Transactions in Ayodhya

Agra Cantt Public Relations Officer, Prashasti Srivastava, announced that all types of parcel transactions, including lessee SLR, VP, and demand VP, will be halted in trains originating from and passing through Ayodhya Cantt from January 20 to January 31. Parcel booking outside Ayodhya Cantt station is restricted until January 24.

Limited Allowances

Srivastava clarified that personal belongings are only permitted in passenger coaches, and the booking of registered newspapers and magazines will be allowed, following standard business formalities.

Preparations and rituals are in full swing for the mega Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony scheduled for January 22. The installation of the idol of Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum (garbhagriha) commenced with the initiation of seven-day religious rituals on January 16, continuing until January 21. Visuals of the idol were revealed on Thursday, setting the stage for the much-anticipated ceremony.

