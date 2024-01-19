'Mai Atal Hoon' REVIEW: Pankaj Tripathi Shines As Atal Bihari Vajpayee In Biopic Of Former PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer "Main Atal Hoon," now gracing theaters, the actor takes on the lead role of the former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the film meticulously unfolds the various facets, both minor and major, of the late politician's life. The two-hour cinematic journey endeavors to delve into every aspect of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's life. The narrative commences with Vajpayee's benevolent stance towards Pakistan, and then, through a series of flashbacks, the film provides insights into how Vajpayee's father played a pivotal role in shaping his life, molding him into a distinguished orator and an influential politician. Here's what moviegoers have to say about the film.

One user commented that, ''Shri Atal Vihari Vajpayee ji ka leadership aur deshbhakti ka anubhav karne ka koi behtar tareeka nahi ho sakta. 'Mai Atal Hoon'

is an inspiring story which should be watched by every Indian''.





Another user lauded Pankaj Tripathi's performance and predicted that the movie is sure to become a blockbuster.

Another use praised Pankaj Tripathi's acting and said the movie 'totally belongs to him'.



