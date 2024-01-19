'Ram Bhakt' PM Modi Undertakes Anushthaan And Follows Strict Rituals Ahead Of Pran Pratishtha

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is following strict diet and

undertaking 'Anushthaan'.

The rituals for the 'pran-pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple entered their fourth day on Friday with the lighting of the holy fire at 9 am.



The consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple which will be held on Jan 22 will be presided over by PM Modi. Take a look at the rituals and initiatives started by PM Modi ahead of the January 22 ceremony.

11 days before Pran Pratistha ceremony, PM Modi undertakes 'Anushthaan' and follows strict rituals

Prime Minister Modi took the vow of doing Anushthaan for 11 days before the Pran Pratistha ceremony. For the Anushthaan, he is following multiple practices suggested by the sacred texts. He has been sleeping on the floor on a blanket, drinking only coconut water; doing Gau-pooja and feeding cows daily; and also daily doing various forms of 'daan' like 'annadaan', giving away clothes, etc.



PM Modi visiting various temples across nation

As a devout Ram Bhakt, PM Modi has also been visiting various temples in different parts of the country in the last few days including Ramkund and Shree Kalaram Temple in Nasik; Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi, Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh; Guruvayur Temple and Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple in Kerala.

Similarly, he will visit more such temples in Tamil Nadu over the next two days. These temples not only act as a unifying force for different parts of the country, but also have a deep connection with Bhagwan Ram.

With his visits to the temples, PM Modi is listening to Ramayana in multiple languages and participating in Bhajans in the temples. His efforts are also aimed at strengthening the Bharatiya socio-cultural fabric, in line with the PM Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

'Swachh Teerth' campaign by PM Modi is massive hit

PM Modi also initiated the 'Swachh Teerth' initiative and took the lead in the campaign. On January 12, he cleaned the temple premises of Shree Kalaram Temple in Nasik. This humble act by the Pradhan sevak of the country of leading by example, initiated a mass movement for cleanliness of temples across the country.

Lakhs of people voluntarily took on the task of cleaning the temples. The movement has witnessed enthusiastic participation from people of all walks of life in the country. From celebrities to common man, everyone has responded to PM's clarion call, which is also seen in #SwachhTeerthCampaign being amongst the top trends on X (twitter) as well.