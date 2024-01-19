Salaar OTT Release Date: Prabhas, Prithviraj's Film Out On Netflix

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prabhas' 'Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire' will be broadcast on the OTT platform. Prashanth Neel directed the film, which also starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in significant parts.

Following a successful theatrical run, Prabhas' blockbuster film 'Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire' is poised to debut on the OTT platform.

The Prashanth Neel-directed film will be available on Netflix beginning January 20.

'Salaar' has broken box office records across the board. The high-octane actioner has made over Rs 400 crore in India.

'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' is an action-packed drama written and helmed by Prashanth Neel of 'KGF' fame.

This film marks the first collaboration between Prashanth and the film's heroes, Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumran.

Apart from them, the film also features Jagapathi Babu, Mime Gopi, Sriya Reddy and several others.

