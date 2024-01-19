Odisha: Eight Killed In Three Separate Road Accidents

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 19 (IANS) In a tragic road mishap, five persons including two employees of electricity department were killed following a head-on collision between scooter and motorcycle at in Ganjam district of Odisha.

The accident occurred on late Thursday night.

Police said that three persons including two outsourcing employees of the electricity department were returning to Sorada on their scooter after finishing some repair work at Kesharipatna village on late Thursday night.

“Meanwhile, three daily wagers coming from the opposite direction hit their scooter head on midway. The locals rescued the injured persons and rushed them to the Community Health Center at Sorada where the doctors declared three received dead.

“Two others succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at the Sorada hospital. The injured labourer rescued in critical condition is shifted to MKCG medical college and hospital, Berhampur," police said.

Police is yet to find out the reasons behind the accident while sources claimed that the deceased were driving at a great speed under the influence of alcohol.

Similarly, two other persons died in another incident of road accident near Uluda Square under Kamarda police limits in Balasore district late Thursday night.

"Three youths belonging to the Basta area who had gone for a picnic to Digha were returning home Thursday night when their motorcycle rammed into the rear end of a stationary truck along the road near Uluda.

“Locals spotted the trio in a pool of blood and informed the police who later rushed them to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared two of them dead and sent the critically injured to District Head Quarters Hospital in Balasore.

Meanwhile, an Asha worker died on the spot on National Highway-55 after a speeding truck hit her while crossing the road at Angul Friday morning.

--IANS

gyan/dan