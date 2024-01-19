(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Programmatic Advertising Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 30.1 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 35% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Google LLC, Facebook Inc., The Trade Desk Inc., Adobe Inc., Amazon Advertising LLC, Verizon Media, AppNexus (Xandr), MediaMath Inc., Oath Inc. (now part of Verizon Media), BeeswaxIO Corporation, Adform, Rubicon Project Inc., PubMatic Inc., OpenX Technologies Inc., Index Exchange Inc, and others. Programmatic Advertising Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Real-Time Bidding (RTB), Private Marketplace (PMP), Programmatic Direct), By Platform (Desktop, Mobile, Video, Social Media), By Ad Format (Display, Video, Native, Audio), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

According to the latest research study, the demand of global Programmatic Advertising Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 30.1 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 35% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

Programmatic Advertising Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics:

Digital Transformation: The Programmatic Advertising market witnesses significant growth driven by the ongoing digital transformation. As businesses shift towards automated, data-driven advertising strategies, Programmatic Advertising emerges as a crucial tool, revolutionizing the landscape of ad buying and campaign optimization. Data-Driven Insights : Continuous advancements in data analytics form the backbone of Programmatic Advertising's success. Renowned for its ability to harness data-driven insights, this advertising approach enables targeted and personalized campaigns, enhancing audience engagement and maximizing return on investment for advertisers. Real-time Decision-making : The agility of Programmatic Advertising lies in its real-time decision-making capabilities. Automated algorithms analyze vast amounts of data instantly, allowing advertisers to make informed decisions on ad placements, audience targeting, and budget allocation, thereby optimizing campaign performance on the fly. Multi-channel Campaign Management : Programmatic Advertising excels in managing multi-channel campaigns seamlessly. Advertisers can reach their target audience across various platforms, including display, social media, video, and mobile, ensuring a comprehensive and cohesive brand presence in the digital landscape. Ad Fraud Mitigation : The Programmatic Advertising Market prioritizes ad fraud mitigation through advanced technologies and robust verification processes. Advertisers benefit from increased transparency, accountability, and a reduced risk of fraudulent activities, bolstering trust in programmatic advertising platforms. Personalization and User Experience : Programmatic Advertising places a strong emphasis on personalization, tailoring ad content to individual user preferences. This focus on a personalized user experience enhances engagement and contributes to building positive brand perceptions, fostering long-term customer relationships. Integration of AI and Machine Learning : Beyond traditional advertising methods, Programmatic Advertising integrates with cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). This integration enables automated optimization, audience targeting refinement, and predictive analytics, positioning programmatic advertising as a frontrunner in the era of smart advertising. Native Advertising Integration : Programmatic Advertising seamlessly integrates with native advertising formats, blending promotional content harmoniously with the user experience. This integration enhances the effectiveness of native ads, ensuring they resonate with audiences across diverse digital platforms. Cross-device Targeting : The Programmatic Advertising Market responds to the increasing trend of multi-device usage by offering cross-device targeting capabilities. Advertisers can deliver cohesive and synchronized messages to users across smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other connected devices, maximizing campaign reach and impact.

Sustainable Advertising Practices: The industry's focus on sustainability extends to the Programmatic Advertising Market, with an increasing emphasis on eco-friendly and ethical advertising practices. Advertisers leveraging programmatic platforms are aligning with environmentally conscious approaches, contributing to the broader sustainability goals of the advertising ecosystem.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 30.1 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 35% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Type, Platform, Ad Format and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

-p

Programmatic Advertising Market: COVID-19 Analysis:

Adapting to Changing Consumer Behavior : Amid the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Programmatic Advertising Market demonstrates resilience by adapting to changing consumer behavior. The increased reliance on digital channels prompts advertisers to leverage programmatic solutions to align with evolving audience preferences.

Budget Optimization and ROI : The pandemic accelerates the need for efficient budget optimization and measurable return on investment. Programmatic Advertising platforms become instrumental in providing advertisers with data-driven insights, enabling them to allocate budgets strategically and achieve maximum ROI in a dynamic and uncertain market.

E-commerce Acceleration : The surge in e-commerce activities during the pandemic amplifies the importance of Programmatic Advertising in driving online sales. Advertisers utilize programmatic capabilities to target specific online audiences, optimize product visibility, and capitalize on the growing trend of digital commerce.

Brand Safety and Trust : As concerns about brand safety intensify, the Programmatic Advertising Market responds by implementing enhanced brand safety measures. Advertisers prioritize platforms that ensure ad placements align with brand values, fostering trust among consumers and mitigating risks associated with content adjacency concerns.

Innovation in Ad Formats : Adapting to the changing advertising landscape, Programmatic Advertising witnesses innovation in ad formats. Dynamic and interactive ad formats, driven by technological advancements, enhance user engagement and address the evolving preferences of digital audiences in the post-pandemic era.

Continued Evolution and Adaptability : Anticipating the continued evolution of digital advertising, organizations invest in programmatic solutions as a key component of their future-proofing strategies. Programmatic Advertising platforms remain adaptable, integrating emerging technologies and evolving to meet the dynamic needs of advertisers navigating the evolving digital advertising landscape.

Regional Analysis of the Programmatic Advertising Market:

North America:

Market Overview: Leading adoption of programmatic advertising in North America, driven by a mature digital advertising landscape and technological infrastructure.

Factors Driving Growth: Technological innovation, a robust e-commerce sector, and high digital literacy contribute to the growth of programmatic advertising in North America.

Europe:

Market Overview: Europe emphasizes programmatic advertising integration in digital marketing strategies, with a focus on efficient ad spend and targeted campaigns.

Factors Driving Growth: Collaborative efforts in industry standards, government support for digital advertising, and a diverse media landscape drive market growth in Europe.

Asia-Pacific:

Market Overview: Significant growth in programmatic advertising adoption in the Asia-Pacific region, fueled by the expansion of digital platforms and increasing internet penetration.

Factors Driving Growth: Rapid urbanization, a growing digital advertising market , and mobile-centric consumer behavior contribute to the demand for programmatic advertising in Asia-Pacific.

Latin America:

Market Overview: Growing interest in programmatic advertising adoption in Latin America, particularly in response to the dynamic shifts in consumer behavior and digital media consumption.

Factors Driving Growth: Economic development, rising digital advertising investments, and a focus on targeting diverse consumer segments contribute to market growth in Latin America.

Middle East and Africa:

Market Overview: Increasing adoption of programmatic advertising in the Middle East and Africa, driven by a push for digital transformation and the modernization of advertising practices.

Factors Driving Growth: Government initiatives supporting digitalization, the emergence of smart cities, and the need for efficient advertising contribute to the growth of programmatic advertising in the Middle East and Africa.

Programmatic Advertising Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Real-Time Bidding (RTB), Private Marketplace (PMP), Programmatic Direct), By Platform (Desktop, Mobile, Video, Social Media), By Ad Format (Display, Video, Native, Audio), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

-p>

List of the prominent players in the Programmatic Advertising Market :



Google LLC

Facebook Inc.

The Trade Desk Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Amazon Advertising LLC

Verizon Media

AppNexus (Xandr)

MediaMath Inc.

Oath Inc. (now part of Verizon Media)

BeeswaxIO Corporation

Adform

Rubicon Project Inc.

PubMatic Inc.

OpenX Technologies Inc.

Index Exchange Inc. Others

The Programmatic Advertising Market is segmented as follows:

By Type



Real-Time Bidding (RTB)

Private Marketplace (PMP) Programmatic Direct

By Platform



Desktop

Mobile

Video Social Media

By Ad Format



Display

Video

Native Audio

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

