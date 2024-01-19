1990 Firing On ‘Kar Sevaks’: Mulayam Govt Followed Court Order, Says Shivpal

(MENAFN- IANS) Etawah (UP), Jan 19 (IANS) Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh has justified the firing on 'kar sevaks' in 1990 during the Mulayam Singh Yadav Government regime, saying that the Constitution needed to be protected and the court order to maintain status quo had to be followed.

Responding to a question in Etawah on Thursday about the BJP's charge that Mulayam Singh Yadav opened fire on the 'Kar sevaks,' he said that the BJP had lied on this issue to mislead the people.

“There was a court order to maintain the status quo; it was the responsibility of the administration to ensure the status quo was not disturbed,” he said.

On the Prana Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, Yadav said that his entire family would go to Ayodhya for the darshan of Ram Lalla.

“However, everyone knows the Prana Pratishtha ceremony is a political event of the BJP and the entire ceremony should have been handled by the seers,” he added.

He also criticised Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak for commenting on the Yadav family, stating,“Everyone knows his status in the Yogi Government.”

He said the SP was prepared to contest on all the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, but the party wholeheartedly supports the candidates of the INDIA bloc.

He also attacked the BSP and said the party got 10 Lok Sabha seats because of its alliance with the SP in 2019. The BSP could win just one Vidhan Sabha seat after it decided to break away and contest Assembly elections on its own.

