Bihar Man Dupes Elderly People, Arrested

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) A 72-year-old man was duped and threatened of his relative's arrest by a man impersonating as a police official, Delhi Police said on Friday, adding that the accused, who had duped several other people with similar modus operandi, has been arrested.

The matter came to light after a case was registered on January 8, in which the complainant Brahm Singh, a resident of Shahdara, alleged that on December 31, he received a WhatsApp call from a person, who pretended to be a police officer and told the victim that his brother's son is in police custody in Sadar Police Station.

"Further, the accused asked the complainant to transfer money in lieu of releasing him. The victim got scared and transferred Rs one lakh to the accused," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary.

During the probe, the police team collected the CDR of the calling number and registered mobile numbers in alleged bank accounts in which the said amount was transferred.

"After the analysis, a raid was conducted in Patna, Bihar and the accused identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of district Jamui, Bihar was arrested," said the DCP.

During analysis of Kumar's account statement in which the complainant had transferred the amount, it was found that the account was being operated from Patna.

"Kumar used to contact the victims over Whatsapp and threatened them on the pretext of arresting their relatives. He used to target elderly people. To earn more money, he started online fraud with the help some of his friends," said the DCP.

"Four days of police custody remand of Kumarl have been taken to arrest remaining accused persons. Money trail of more than Rs five lakh have been found. Apart from the present case, a total of three complaints have also been found linked," the DCP added.

--IANS

ssh/svn