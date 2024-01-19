US Slams Taliban Over Treatment Of Women

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The US State Department has strongly condemned the detention of Afghan girls and women by the Taliban for the alleged offence of not wearing hijab.

State Department Spokesperson Mattew Miller expressed, said on Wednesday about the deplorable actions taken by the Taliban government about women and girls and their societal roles.

“We've seen them take several deplorable actions when it relates to women and girls and their role in society,” he said.

The US State Department has stated that it will take appropriate steps to hold those responsible for these actions accountable.

“we have – we will continue to take all appropriate steps to hold them accountable for those actions,” he added.

Recently, the Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice arrested several women and girls in different areas of Kabul for not wearing the hijab.

Reports of similar arrests have surfaced from various parts of Kabul, including Dasht-e-Barchi, Taimani, and Khair Khana.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson of the Taliban, confirmed the arrests as a form of“group punishment” aimed at promoting veiling and claimed it to be temporary.

The Taliban's actions have sparked international outrage, with organizations like Amnesty International urgently calling for an end to the oppression of women.

The situation highlights the ongoing challenges and concerns regarding women's rights and freedoms in Afghanistan under the rule of the Taliban regime.

