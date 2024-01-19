North Korea Conducts Underwater Nuclear Drone Test, Criticizes US-Led Joint Drills

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) N orth Korea conducted an underwater nuclear weapons system test in protest of joint military drills by South Korea, the United States, and Japan, according to state media KCNA on Friday.

The test involved the“Haeil-5-23” system, which North Korea refers to as its nuclear-capable underwater attack drones. The test took place off the country's east coast, but the date was not specified in the statement, Reuters reported.

North Korea accused the United States, South Korea, and Japan of intensifying military exercises and warned of“catastrophic consequences.”

The three countries' navies recently conducted regular drills to improve their responses to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

North Korea claimed that its underwater nuclear capabilities are being enhanced to deter hostile military actions by the U.S. and its allies.

The new drone system, known as“Haeil,” was reportedly first tested in March 2023 and is designed for sneak attacks in enemy waters and creating radioactive waves through underwater explosions.

This underwater test followed North Korea's firing of a new intermediate-range hypersonic missile, which drew condemnation from the U.S., South Korea, and Japan.

Nuclear envoys from these countries met in Seoul to address the issue while North Korea's foreign minister visited Moscow and met with President Vladimir Putin.

