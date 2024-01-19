Dodecanedioic Acid Market To Attain A Valuation Of USD 1.5 Billion By 2031: Transparency Market Research Study

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ongoing efforts to derive dodecanedioic acid from renewable resources amplify its appeal, fostering sustainable practices and resource diversification.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global dodecanedioic acid market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for dodecanedioic acid is estimated to reach US$ 1.5 billion by the end of 2031.

A prominent is the rising prominence of electric vehicles. As the automotive landscape undergoes a paradigm shift towards sustainable transportation, dodecanedioic acid emerges as a crucial component in the production of biodegradable lubricants and polymers for EV batteries, amplifying its demand

The increasing popularity of bio-based chemicals is creating a ripple effect in the dodecanedioic acid market. Companies are exploring novel production methods, leveraging advanced biotechnologies to derive the acid from renewable resources. This approach not only aligns with eco-conscious consumer demands but also taps into uncharted territories, diversifying the applications of dodecanedioic acid across industries like electronics and packaging.

The heightened focus on lightweight materials for fuel efficiency and emissions reduction in the automotive and aerospace sectors is another significant driver. Dodecanedioic acid's role in manufacturing lightweight, high-performance materials positions it as an enabler of green technologies, expanding its reach beyond conventional applications.

Biotech production dominates the dodecanedioic acid market, displaying a sustainable edge over synthetic production, aligning with the industry's eco-conscious trends.

Nylon production stands as the leading application segment, driving the dodecanedioic acid market with its significant demand and versatility. Asia Pacific leads the dodecanedioic acid market with robust industrialization, increased demand, and strategic investments in sustainable solutions.

Dodecanedioic Acid Market: Competitive Landscape

The dodecanedioic acid market thrives within a dynamic competitive landscape characterized by innovation and strategic collaborations. Key players, including Invista, Cathay Industrial Biotech, and UBE Industries, dominate the market with their extensive product portfolios and global reach.

Market dynamics are influenced by research and development initiatives, technological advancements, and sustainable practices. With an increasing focus on bio-based alternatives, companies such as Verdezyne and Cathay Biotech are gaining prominence.

Intense competition prompts players to invest in product differentiation, cost optimization, and geographical expansion. As the industry evolves, strategic partnerships and mergers remain pivotal, shaping the competitive terrain and propelling the dodecanedioic acid market forward. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:



Evonik Industries AG

Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

Haihang Industry

UBE INDUSTRIES LTD

Cathay Biotech Inc.

Shandong Guangtong New Materials Co. Ltd.

Evergreensino Chemical Co. Ltd.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Shijiazhuang Yihe-chem Co. Ltd.

ZHEJIANG BOADGE CHEMICAL CO. LTD.

Toronto Research Chemicals

Palmary Chemical

Zibo Guangtong Chemical Co. Ltd. Shijiazhuang Dongao Chemical Technology Co. Ltd

Dodecanedioic Acid Market Growth Drivers & Trends



Growing applications in textile and automotive sectors drive the dodecanedioic acid market, as it is a key ingredient in nylon production.

Increasing emphasis on sustainability fuels the demand for bio-based dodecanedioic acid, with companies adopting eco-friendly practices.

Ongoing research and development efforts lead to technological innovations, enhancing the production processes and expanding the applications of dodecanedioic acid.

Rapid industrialization, especially in the Asia Pacific, contributes to the market growth as industries seek reliable and versatile chemical solutions for various applications. Collaborations and partnerships among key industry players facilitate knowledge exchange, innovation, and market expansion, fostering a competitive and dynamic dodecanedioic acid landscape.

Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market: Regional Profile



In North America, the market experiences steady expansion driven by robust demand in the automotive and textile sectors. Key players like Invista in the United States propel innovation and sustainable practices, shaping the region's market landscape.

Europe, with its stringent environmental regulations and emphasis on bio-based products, sees a surge in dodecanedioic acid adoption. Companies like UBE Industries in Spain and Cathay Industrial Biotech in the Netherlands lead the charge, offering eco-friendly solutions for diverse applications. The region's commitment to sustainability underscores a paradigm shift toward greener alternatives. In the Asia Pacific, rapid industrialization, coupled with increasing investments in chemical manufacturing, propels market growth. Companies like Cathay Biotech in China contribute to the region's burgeoning demand for dodecanedioic acid, fostering technological advancements and creating a robust market landscape.

Dodecanedioic Acid Market: Key Segments

By Production Process



Synthetic Production Biotech Production Dosage Technique

By Application



Antiseptics

Nylon

Adhesives

Painting Materials

Corrosion Inhibitors

Automotive Lubricants

Surfactants

Engineering Plastics Others (including Powder Coatings and Varnishes)

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

