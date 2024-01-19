Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market To Surpass USD 14.16 Billion By 2030 Owing To Sustainable Innovations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market Size was valued at USD 9.58 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 14.16 billion by 2030

- SNS Insider ResearchAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / --The packaging industry is experiencing a significant surge in the utilization of hot glue adhesives for a wide range of applications, including sealing boxes and cartons for both food and general consumer packaging. This trend is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, there is a growing inclination towards hot melt adhesives as opposed to traditional adhesives, which is further contributing to the expansion of the hot melt adhesives market.The SNS Insider report reveals that the Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market Size was valued at USD 9.58 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 14.16 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.Market Dynamics:Drivers:. Increasing product consumption in a variety of industries. Demand for adhesives is increasing. VOC content is lowRestraints:. Increasing the use of HMA. The need for a large initial investmentOpportunity:. Applications for non-ovens and a burgeoning packaging industryChallenge:. Alternative items that are more environmentally friendly are becoming more popularBuy Now Report of Food Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market@Market Scope:Hot melt adhesives, commonly known as hot glue, are gaining traction globally, used in solid cylindrical sticks applied through hot glue guns. Hot melt adhesives, polymer-based thermoplastic adhesives, play a pivotal role in mechanical anchorage, witnessing significant growth across industries such as automobiles, manufacturing, packaging, furniture, and non-woven/hygiene. They find applications in various sectors, including automotive, construction, packaging, furniture, and non-woven/hygiene. The market growth is fueled by increasing consumer awareness, supportive government policies, and investments in innovative hot melt adhesive formulations.Market Analysis:The high growth rate of Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) compared to solvent-based adhesives is attributed to advantages such as process automation, wide applicability, eco-friendliness, and re-adhesion possibilities. HMAs offer economic benefits by improving efficiency, reducing material usage, and lowering labor costs. Polyurethane-based HMAs, driven by demand for novel products, witness a surge in applications across various industries, including bookbinding, shoemaking, and product packaging. However, HMAs have limitations, including vulnerability to high temperatures and susceptibility to weather and chemical attacks, posing challenges to market growth.Segment Analysis:By product, the EVA segment dominated the market in 2022, fitting well with paper and cellulosic products, offering high resistance properties, and performing at moderate temperatures. In applications, packaging holds the primary market share, driven by the rising demand for hygiene products globally and the use of HMAs in the construction, packaging, and automotive industries.Get a Sample Report of Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market@Market Segmentation:By Product. Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA). Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC). Amorphous poly-alpha-olefin (AMOP). Metallocene Polyolefins (MPO). Polyurethane (PU). Polyamide (PA). PolyesterBy Application. Pressure sensitive products. Packaging. Disposables. Book Binding. Furniture. Footwear. Textile. Automobiles. ElectronicsKey Regional Development:Asia Pacific led the Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market, driven by high-growth markets in India, Japan, and China. The region's dominance is attributed to the thriving furniture and building industries, continued infrastructure investment, and a rapidly expanding packaging manufacturing base.Key Takeaways for the Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market Study:. The market's upward trajectory is propelled by innovative formulations, automation advantages, and eco-friendly characteristics of Hot Melt Adhesives.. The packaging sector's robust growth, fueled by rising demand for hygiene products, plays a pivotal role in the market's expansion.. The Asia Pacific region's dominance, fueled by burgeoning economies and sustained investments, positions it as a key player in the Hot Melt Adhesives market.. Growing demand for polyurethane-based HMAs in various applications, driven by their superior strength and durability, contributes significantly to market growth.Recent Developments in the Hot Melt Adhesives Industry:. In June 2023, Dow Chemical Company and Avery Dennison Company jointly developed an innovative and sustainable hot melt label adhesive solution for polyolefin film labels and PP or PE packaging.. In Nov 2022,H.B. Fuller launched Swiftmelt 1401-I, the first filled hot melt pressure-sensitive adhesive addressing tape and label die-cutting challenges.. In June 2022,Henkel expanded its production capabilities in Mexico with a new state-of-the-art plant for hot melt adhesives.. . In Feb 2022, Arkema announced the planned acquisition of Shanghai Zhiguan Polymer Materials, specializing in hot-melt adhesives for the consumer electronics market, aligning with Bostik's strategy for market growth.Key players:The 3M Company (U.S.A),Huntsman International LLC. (U.S.A.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.A.), RPM International Inc. (U.S.A.), Arkema (France), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.A.), B. Fuller Company (U.S.A), Sika AG (Switzerland).Table of Content1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession on Major Economies5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model Textile Chemicals Market7. PEST Analysis8. Emulsion Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market Demand By Product9.Emulsion Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market Demand By End Use10 Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market Demand By Application11 Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Competitive Landscape14. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.

Akash Anand

SNS Insider

+1 4152300044

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn