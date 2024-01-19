Board Certified Orthopaedic Surgeon, Dr. Robin Gehrmann Awarded As NJ Top Doc

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Robin M. Gehrmann, MD SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved board certified orthopedic surgeon, Robin M. Gehrmann, MD based on merit. Dr. Gehrmann specializes in Sports Medicine and Arthroscopic Surgery while focusing on the treatment of a variety of orthopaedic conditions at the Collegiate Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Institute, LLC located in Madison, New Jersey.Dr. Gehrmann is board certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and is fellowship trained in sports medicine. A few of the procedures Dr. Gehrmann often performs include: Minimally Invasive Arthroscopic Surgery, Adult and Pediatric Ligament Reconstruction, Cartilage Transplantation, and Complex Shoulder and Knee Reconstruction.He also provides non operative treatments such as Radial Shockwave Therapy and Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) injections for the treatment of certain conditions in the shoulder, elbow, knee and ankle that may not require surgery.At his practice, he treats athletes of all ages, ranging from the competitive adolescent to the middle-aged weekend warrior. He currently serves as the Head Team Physician for all of the Rutgers/Newark Athletic Teams. Dr. Gehrmann is also currently affiliated with Overlook Medical Center, New Jersey Medical School, and Harrison EndoSurgical Center.“My goal is to treat each patient as an individual and not an injury,” Dr. Gehrmann says.“I integrate patient age and activity level with their personal expectations. My stress is on patient education so that together we can arrive at the best treatment plan for your lifestyle,” he adds.Dr. Gehrmann is a member of the faculty for the Arthroscopy Association of North America where he functions as a Master instructor helping other Orthopaedic Surgeons hone their skills.He specializes in the care of athletic injuries requiring arthroscopic or open surgery and continues to publish articles in these areas. His areas of interest include ligament reconstruction, tendon repair and cartilage transplantation.To learn more about Dr. Gehrmann, please visit:---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit .

