Kerala CPI Discusses Names Of Former IAS Official, State Minister For Lok Sabha Polls

With Lok Sabha polls round the corner, the CPI which contests four seats of the 20 from the Left Democratic Front, two names have started doing the rounds -- former IAS officer K. Jayakumar and former State Agriculture Minister V. S. Sunil Kumar.

Jayakumar, a former chief secretary of the state, is known for his literary skills and has been a favourite officer for both the traditional political rivals in the state.

Jayakumar is being considered for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat to take on Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who is aiming for his fourth successive victory.

In the 2019 polls, Tharoor won with a margin which fell a few votes less to touch the one lakh mark.

Jayakumar is the son of legendary film director N. Krishnan Nair who directed over 100 Malayalam films besides other South Indian languages and did films which starred MGR, NTR and Krishna.

Sunil Kumar, 56, was the state agriculture minister 2016-21 in the first Pinarayi Vijayan government and after the CPI decided not to field two time legislators, he did not get a seat and is now active in the party at his home district Thrissur, where his name is being seriously considered.

Thrissur is being presently held by Congress leader T. N. Prathapan, who in all likelihood will be asked to contest again.

In the 2019 polls, Prathapan won with a margin of over 90,000 votes.

The CPI, which failed to win in any of the four seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, is determined to win and is presently engaged in serious discussions to field the best candidate.

The other two seats that the CPI has been always contesting includes Wayanad, presently held by Rahul Gandhi and the reserved constituency of Mavelikera presently held by veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister Kodikunnil Suresh.

