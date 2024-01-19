               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Gadkari Clears Rs 344 Cr Project For Expanding Mangaluru-Tumkur Highway


1/19/2024 3:15:12 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced on Friday that an allocation of Rs 343.74 crore has been sanctioned for the expansion of the Mangaluru-Mudigere-Tumkur section of NH-73 in Karnataka.

The project will transform this section of the National Highway into a two-lane road with paved shoulders.

Gadkari said the project, spanning 10.8 km, is slated for execution under the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode.

Negotiating challenging hilly and mountainous landscapes, particularly the Charmadi Ghat, this initiative is poised to substantially enhance connectivity in the region, the Minister added.

