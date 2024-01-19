National Library Hosts Commemorative Event Dedicated To Black January Tragedy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijan National Library has hosted an event dedicated to
the 34th anniversary of Black January.
The memory of the martyrs who died for the independence of
Azerbaijan was commemorated with a minute of silence, Azernews reports.
At the commemorative event, it was noted that January 20 is a
day of both sadness and pride in the memory of the Azerbaijani
people. It was said that the memory of the martyrs of January 20 is
always remembered by the Azerbaijani people.
During the event, the electronic database "January 20 - Blood is
Our Memory," prepared by the staff of the National Library, and the
traditional book exhibition "January 20 - The Day of National
Sadness and Pride" were presented.
The exhibition featured books and articles published in
periodicals that reflect the events that took place on the night of
January 19-20.
On January 20, 1990, hundreds of civilians were crushed or
injured by the Soviet troops in Baku, upon an order from the USSR
leadership that was trying to maintain the Communist regime in
Azerbaijan and strangle the national liberation movement.
The invasion was launched at midnight and was committed with
brutality. Some 137 people were killed, 611 were wounded, 841 were
illegally arrested, and five went missing as a result of the
intrusion of troops into Baku and other regions of the country.
