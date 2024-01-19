Programs Implemented By World Bank In Azerbaijan Discussed

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
At the meeting with the World Bank's Regional Director for
Sustainable Development at the Ministry of Economy, the Road Map
developed to expand cooperation with the Bank was discussed.
According to information,
the ministry.
According to information, First Deputy Minister Elnur Aliyev met
with Sameh Naquib Vahba, Regional Director for Sustainable
Development of Europe and the Central Asia region of the World
Bank. At the meeting, the Road Map prepared for expanding
cooperation with the World Bank was presented. Green and
sustainable cities, digitization, development of the shipbuilding
industry, increasing use of renewable energy sources, employment
support, and other projects were reported.
Sameh Naquib Vahba expressed satisfaction with the World Bank's
cooperation with Azerbaijan. He pointed out that the Road Map
developed to expand cooperation will strengthen the partnership.
The regional director congratulated Azerbaijan as the host of the
29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29). He said that the organisation
is ready to support Azerbaijan regarding COP29.
At the meeting, views were exchanged on various directions of
cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Bank, and the programs
and future projects implemented by the institution in Azerbaijan,
especially in the fields of urban, water, and agriculture, were
discussed.
