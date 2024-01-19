127 Combat Engagements Took Place In Frontline Over Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 127 combat engagements occurred between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders in different frontline areas.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted this information on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"There were 127 combat engagements over the last day. In total, the enemy launched two missiles and 81 air strikes, fired 45 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Private and multi-apartment residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the statement said.

Airstrikes hit the following cities: Vovchansk, Mykolaivka, Holubivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, and Tabaivka in the Kharkiv region; Serebryanske forestry, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Bohdanivka, Avdiivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane in the Donetsk region; Robotyne, Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

The operational situation remains unchanged in the area of responsibility of the North Operational Command on the Volyn and Polissia directions.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to more dangerous areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Separate Military Unit in the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks near the settlements of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Tabaivka, Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks near Terny, Yampolivka in the Donetsk region, and another eight attacks in Serebryanske forestry and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled two enemy attacks near Bohdanivka in the Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational-strategic group, the Avdiivka division, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers steadfastly hold the line, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, the Defense Forces repelled 27 enemy attacks in Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, and Avdiivka and another 17 attacks near Pervomayske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region over the past day.

In the Marinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where 15 attacks were repelled.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks west of



Staromayorsk and south of Urozhaine in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational-strategic group in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces continue to expand their foothold. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Over the past day, the enemy made 11 unsuccessful assaults on our troops' positions.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in human resources and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

"Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck at five areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment. Missile troops struck at one area of concentration of personnel and two enemy control points," the General Staff of the Armed Forces summarized.

As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated about 373,600 Russian invaders since February 24, 2022.