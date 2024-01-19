Mobile Firing Groups Train In Northern Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mobile firing groups performing air defense tasks were trained in the Northern Operational Zone.

As Ukrinform reported, the Joint Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook .

It is noted that in the specified operational area, the units of the Defense Forces continue to improve their skills and professionalism. Comprehensive tactical and psychological training sessions are held daily with the military.

The crews of mobile fire groups are training to improve their readiness to repel air strikes on critical infrastructure and protect civilians. The training involves primarily units whose areas of operation consistently face the greatest threat of enemy air attacks.

The command emphasized that Russian troops are constantly stepping up their efforts in attempting air attacks, in particular, by changing the way they use kamikaze drones. In this regard, the training of mobile fire groups is carried out regularly.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, mobile fire groups, which have already proven their effectivenes , are mainly aimed at destroying Shahed-type attack drones, which Russia is launching in large numbers in Ukraine.

Photo: The Joint Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (JFC AFU)