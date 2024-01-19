Intensity Of Enemy's Attacks And Shelling Decreased In South Yesterday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the intensity of enemy artillery shelling and the number of air attacks in southern Ukraine have significantly decreased.

This was reported by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk on the air of the telethon "United News", Ukrinform reports.

"If the previous day was characterized by extraordinary fractional activity in the air, this day was extremely calm," she said.

According to the spokeswoman, the number of artillery attacks has also significantly decreased.

"Earlier we talked about almost 100+ attacks , this day did not reach even 70 attacks in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions," she noted.

Nevertheless, the enemy continues to mark its presence, trying to put pressure on people with artillery shelling. In particular, in Kherson region, local residents were deprived of heat as a result of enemy shelling.

At the same time, Humeniuk noted that on the left bank of the Kherson region "the enemy continues senseless assaults" that have no success and no advance. Instead, the enemy suffers losses of personnel and equipment and returns to its positions.

"We continue to hold our positions and work on expanding the bridgehead," she emphasized.

The speaker noted that in such weather and combat conditions, due to the enemy's extreme pressure and complex logistics, it is extremely difficult for the Ukrainian defenders to work, but this work continues despite the difficulties.

According to her, the total number of occupation troops on the left bank is extremely high - more than 70,000 people who have the ability to maneuver in the squares, "because behind them is a large mainland piece of Ukraine, which they occupied."

Humeniuk also noted that Russian troops on the left bank of the Kherson region also have several hundred pieces of equipment that they can supply to the contact line in doses.

"But we have already destroyed all the doses they supplied, and there is already a strip of enemy equipment there, which they no longer dare to approach," the spokeswoman summarized.

As reported by Ukrinform, 127 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders took place in different frontline areas over the past day.