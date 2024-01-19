FIFA World Cup 2026™ Match Schedule To Be Announced On 4 February

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



FIFA World Cup 2026 ( ) match schedule to be unveiled during a special live broadcast starting at 3pm ET on Sunday, 4

February

2024;

Match schedule announcement will include host city match allocations for the 104 matches of the tournament in 2026, as well as the locations of key matches, including the biggest showpiece match, the FIFA World Cup 26 final;

Special programme will be broadcast live across Canada, Mexico and the USA via FIFA broadcast partners, and on FIFA platforms for fans around the globe.

FIFA has announced that the match schedule for the FIFA World Cup 2026, the biggest and most inclusive FIFA World Cup ever, will be revealed to fans around the world on Sunday, 4

February

2024.

Match schedule details will be shared during a special live programme airing on TSN, CTV and RDS platforms in Canada, Televisa in Mexico, and FOX and Telemundo in the USA. FIFA's digital and social platforms, which includes FIFA+, will also provide extensive coverage of the event for fans around the world. Further channel and streaming information will be published on FIFA ahead of the event.



The host city allocations for the 104 matches of the game-changing tournament in 2026 will be announced during a special programme. The broadcast will also reveal the location of the tournament's opening matches in Canada, Mexico and the USA, the group stage locations for each host country's national team and the venue for the eagerly awaited FIFA World Cup final, which is scheduled for Sunday, 19

July

2026.

FIFA World Cup 2026 will welcome millions of fans to 16 iconic, world-class venues in unique cities across Canada, Mexico and the USA: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Monterrey, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver.

Canada will host the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 2026, nearly 40 years after it first started hosting FIFA events and 11 years after the country welcomed the world to one of the most successful FIFA Women's World Cup tournaments ever in 2015. Mexico will become the first nation to stage the FIFA World Cup for a third time, as the country previously hosted unforgettable editions in 1970 and 1986. Meanwhile, 2026 will mark the second time that the US men's national team will walk out for FIFA World Cup matches on home soil, with the 1994 tournament across the USA living long in the memories of football fans.

Fans can start pre-registering for FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket information at . Pre-registrations for hospitality package information are also available on .



Distributed by APO Group on behalf of FIFA.

Contact for African media:

...